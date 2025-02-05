Max Pacioretty News: First point since return

Pacioretty logged an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

This was Pacioretty's third game back after a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 36-year-old forward has filled a middle-six role lately, though he's no lock to stay in the lineup, as the Maple Leafs haven't hesitated to give him rest at times this season. Pacioretty has contributed 13 points, 66 shots on net, 99 hits and a minus-1 rating over 35 appearances.