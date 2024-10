Pacioretty scored a goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Pacioretty didn't step on the ice in the previous two games, but he returned here and notched the Maple Leafs' fourth goal midway through the second period with a snap shot from long range. The 35-year-old veteran has scored two goals in four appearances this season, and he seems destined to surpass his woeful scoring figures from the previous two campaigns.