Pacioretty (lower body) is slated to play Saturday against Boston, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Pacioretty is poised to return from a one-game absence after being hurt in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Columbus. Barring a last-minute lineup change, Pontus Holmberg will be scratched to make room for Pacioretty's return. The 35-year-old Pacioretty has two goals, 12 hits and seven shots on net in five appearances this season.