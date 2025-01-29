Fantasy Hockey
Max Pacioretty News: Returning against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Pacioretty (upper body) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Wild, NHL.com reports.

Pacioretty was expected to return from a three-game absence Wednesday, and he's officially been cleared to suit up at home against Minnesota. The 36-year-old has been held without a point in each of his last eight appearances, and he's recorded 17 hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-6 rating while averaging 13:23 of ice time across that span.

