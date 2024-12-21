Max Pacioretty News: Scores in Friday's win

Pacioretty scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Pacioretty put a goal past James Reimer midway through the second period. The tally was Pacioretty's first point since his three-point effort Dec. 12 versus the Ducks. The 36-year-old winger is at five goals, five assists, 38 shots on net, 58 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 20 appearances, adding a bit of grit and scoring in a second-line role.