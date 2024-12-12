Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Max Pacioretty headshot

Max Pacioretty News: Three-point outburst fuels win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Pacioretty scored twice and added an assist Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Pacioretty nabbed a loose puck in front of the net and managed to slam it past Lukas Dostal as he was falling down to open the scoring in the first period. He then got his second of the game on a tip-in in the second to push the score to 3-1. The points were Pacioretty's first in three games since his return from a month's absence due to injury. He's a fantasy asset, even at 36 years young. Check your wire.

Max Pacioretty
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now