Max Plante News: Secures Hobey Baker Award

Plante was named the Hobey Baker Award winner Friday as the top player in the NCAA in 2025-26, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.

Plante, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, posted 52 points over 40 appearances this season. It was an impressive jump for him after he was limited to 28 points in 23 appearances as a freshman a year ago. Plante is a Red Wings prospect, and it's not yet clear if he'll stay in school or move on to the professional ranks for 2026-27.