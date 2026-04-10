Max Plante News: Secures Hobey Baker Award
Plante was named the Hobey Baker Award winner Friday as the top player in the NCAA in 2025-26, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.
Plante, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, posted 52 points over 40 appearances this season. It was an impressive jump for him after he was limited to 28 points in 23 appearances as a freshman a year ago. Plante is a Red Wings prospect, and it's not yet clear if he'll stay in school or move on to the professional ranks for 2026-27.
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