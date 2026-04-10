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Max Plante News: Secures Hobey Baker Award

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Plante was named the Hobey Baker Award winner Friday as the top player in the NCAA in 2025-26, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.

Plante, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, posted 52 points over 40 appearances this season. It was an impressive jump for him after he was limited to 28 points in 23 appearances as a freshman a year ago. Plante is a Red Wings prospect, and it's not yet clear if he'll stay in school or move on to the professional ranks for 2026-27.

Max Plante
Detroit Red Wings
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