Max Plante News: Two points to get to quarters

Plante scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Minnesota-Duluth's 3-1 win over Penn State on Friday.

Plante is up to 24 goals and 25 assists over 38 appearances this season. The forward had a massive uptick in offense after a 28-point campaign as a freshman last year. Plante and the Bulldogs are through to the NCAA quarterfinals, where they'll face the top-seeded University of Michigan on Sunday.