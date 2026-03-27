Max Plante News: Two points to get to quarters
Plante scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Minnesota-Duluth's 3-1 win over Penn State on Friday.
Plante is up to 24 goals and 25 assists over 38 appearances this season. The forward had a massive uptick in offense after a 28-point campaign as a freshman last year. Plante and the Bulldogs are through to the NCAA quarterfinals, where they'll face the top-seeded University of Michigan on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Plante See More
-
NHL Picks
2026 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament Preview: Bracket Breakdown & Betting Tips2 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
College Hockey Conference Tournament Primer: Top Players, Teams & NCAA Prospects22 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15032 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NCAA College Hockey Players to Watch49 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NCAA Hockey Prospects: Generational Talent McKenna & Draft Watch78 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Plante See More