Max Plante headshot

Max Plante News: Two points to get to quarters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Plante scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Minnesota-Duluth's 3-1 win over Penn State on Friday.

Plante is up to 24 goals and 25 assists over 38 appearances this season. The forward had a massive uptick in offense after a 28-point campaign as a freshman last year. Plante and the Bulldogs are through to the NCAA quarterfinals, where they'll face the top-seeded University of Michigan on Sunday.

Max Plante
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Plante See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Plante See More
2026 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament Preview: Bracket Breakdown & Betting Tips
NHL
2026 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament Preview: Bracket Breakdown & Betting Tips
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
2 days ago
College Hockey Conference Tournament Primer: Top Players, Teams & NCAA Prospects
NHL
College Hockey Conference Tournament Primer: Top Players, Teams & NCAA Prospects
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
22 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
32 days ago
Top NCAA College Hockey Players to Watch
NHL
Top NCAA College Hockey Players to Watch
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
49 days ago
Top NCAA Hockey Prospects: Generational Talent McKenna & Draft Watch
NHL
Top NCAA Hockey Prospects: Generational Talent McKenna & Draft Watch
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
78 days ago