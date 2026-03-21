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Max Psenicka News: Two points in Portland's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Psenicka scored a goal and added an assist in WHL Portland's 5-4 overtime loss to Seattle on Saturday.

Psenicka reached the 30-point mark for the year with this performance. He's added 67 PIM, 114 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 53 appearances. Psenicka has four points over his last two games to bring some momentum late in the campaign.

Max Psenicka
Utah Mammoth
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