Max Sasson News: Dropped to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Sasson was loaned to AHL Abbotsford on Monday.

Sasson has been a healthy scratch in Vancouver's last two games. He has two goals, four assists, 25 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and 14 hits in 24 NHL outings this season. Sasson could return to the big club for Wednesday's game against Seattle if Elias Pettersson (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (undisclosed) and Filip Chytil (concussion) remain unavailable.

