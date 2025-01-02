Max Sasson News: Finds twine in shootout win

Sasson scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Sasson ended a four-game point drought with the tally. He was also scratched twice in that span, as his spot on the fourth line is not yet secure. The 24-year-old forward has contributes two goals, four assists, 16 shots on net, 10 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 15 appearances.