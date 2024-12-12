Max Sasson News: First multi-point effort

Sasson notched two assists, two shots on goal, a plus-2 rating and four blocked shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

This was Sasson's first multi-point effort at the NHL level, snapping a six-game slump. He had opened his career with an assist in each of his first two outings. If the 24-year-old stays in the NHL moving forward, he'll likely have to play on the wing -- the return of J.T. Miller (personal) gives the Canucks their preferred options at center. Sasson has four helpers, seven shots on net, six hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through nine contests.