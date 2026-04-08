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Max Sasson News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Sasson scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Sasson has two goals and two assists over his last four contests. The 25-year-old's grip on a spot in the lineup was slipping in late March, but his recent play has restored his status as an everyday player. Sasson is now at 13 goals, 19 points, 59 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 29 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 64 appearances on the year.

Max Sasson
Vancouver Canucks
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