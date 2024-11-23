Max Sasson News: Point in NHL debut

Sasson picked up an assist in his NHL debut Saturday, a 4-3 win over the Senators.

He pulled the D toward him, pulled up and found Teddy Blueger trailing. Sasson played 7:49 and finished plus-1. And he earned the requisite shaving cream bomb from teammates in a TV interview after the game. Sasson is a bottom-six guy with a motor that never quits. His fantasy game is limited, but his enthusiasm is great to watch.