Sasson was called up from AHL Abbotsford on Friday.

Sasson has played well in limited duty with the Canucks. The 24-year-old has one goal, four assists, a plus-3 rating and 11 shots on goal in 12 games, while averaging only 9:57 of ice time. Sasson will likely see bottom-six minutes versus the Kraken on Saturday, if he enters the lineup.