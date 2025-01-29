Max Sasson News: Returning to AHL

Sasson is no longer on the Canucks' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he was sent down to AHL Abbotsford.

The Canucks activated Dakota Joshua (leg) and Noah Juulsen (undisclosed) from injured reserve, and created the two roster spots by demoting Sasson and putting Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed) on IR. Sasson could be back with the big club later in the campaign. He has six points over 24 NHL contests.