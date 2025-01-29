Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Max Sasson headshot

Max Sasson News: Returning to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Sasson is no longer on the Canucks' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he was sent down to AHL Abbotsford.

The Canucks activated Dakota Joshua (leg) and Noah Juulsen (undisclosed) from injured reserve, and created the two roster spots by demoting Sasson and putting Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed) on IR. Sasson could be back with the big club later in the campaign. He has six points over 24 NHL contests.

Max Sasson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now