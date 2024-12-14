Max Sasson News: Scores lone goal in loss

Sasson scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.

Sasson continues to be juggled between the NHL and AHL for cap purposes, but he looks like he's NHL-ready at this point. He scored his first NHL goal Saturday and has three points over his last two outings. Overall, the 24-year-old has five points, eight shots on net, eight hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 10 appearances as a rookie.