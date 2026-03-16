Max Shabanov Injury: Considered day-to-day
Shabanov didn't participate in Monday's practice session and is considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury.
Shabanov hasn't been a mainstay in the Islanders' lineup over the past few weeks, but he's now dealing with an injury, and it's unclear whether he'll be an option for Tuesday's game in Toronto. He's made 15 appearances since the start of the calendar year, recording four assists, six hits and six blocked shots while averaging 13:10 of ice time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Shabanov See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15021 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Top NHL Players on Strong Teams to Add105 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL106 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights165 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1166 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Shabanov See More