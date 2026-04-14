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Max Shabanov Injury: Missing finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Shabanov (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Shabanov will miss a third straight game to end the season. The 25-year-old rookie ended up producing five goals, 13 assists and 56 shots on net over 44 appearances. He will be out of contract this summer as a restricted free agent.

Max Shabanov
New York Islanders
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