Max Shabanov Injury: Missing finale
Shabanov (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Shabanov will miss a third straight game to end the season. The 25-year-old rookie ended up producing five goals, 13 assists and 56 shots on net over 44 appearances. He will be out of contract this summer as a restricted free agent.
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