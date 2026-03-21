Max Shabanov Injury: Remains out Saturday
Shabanov (lower body) is set to miss Saturday's game against Montreal, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Shabanov hasn't been in the lineup since March 13. He has four goals and 16 points in 42 outings in 2025-26. Shabanov is likely to be in the mix for a bottom-six spot once he's healthy.
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