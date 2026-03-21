Max Shabanov headshot

Max Shabanov Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Shabanov (lower body) is set to miss Saturday's game against Montreal, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Shabanov hasn't been in the lineup since March 13. He has four goals and 16 points in 42 outings in 2025-26. Shabanov is likely to be in the mix for a bottom-six spot once he's healthy.

Max Shabanov
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Shabanov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Shabanov See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
26 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Top NHL Players on Strong Teams to Add
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Top NHL Players on Strong Teams to Add
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
110 days ago
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
NHL
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
Author Image
Michael Finewax
111 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
170 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
171 days ago