Max Shabanov headshot

Max Shabanov Injury: Still dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Shabanov (upper body) won't play against Montreal on Sunday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Shabanov will miss his second straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready for Tuesday's regular-season finale against Carolina. He has contributed five goals, 18 points, 56 shots on net and 27 hits in 44 appearances this campaign.

Max Shabanov
New York Islanders
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