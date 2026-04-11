Max Shabanov Injury: Unavailable Saturday
Shabanov (upper body) won't play against Ottawa on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Shabanov will miss at least one game, but it's unclear if he will be ready to play against Montreal on Sunday. He has registered five goals, 18 points, 56 shots on net and 27 hits in 44 appearances this season. Kyle MacLean will replace Shabanov in Saturday's lineup against the Senators, while Ondrej Palat will move up to the third line.
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