Max Shabanov Injury: Unavailable Thursday
Shabanov (lower body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Ottawa, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Shabanov is slated to miss his third straight game. He has four goals and 16 points in 42 outings in 2025-26. His next chance to return will come Saturday in Montreal.
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