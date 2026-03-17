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Max Shabanov Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Shabanov (lower body) remains day-to-day and isn't expected to play against Toronto on Tuesday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Shabanov has played in only two of the last 12 games, so there's no guarantee that he will return to the lineup once he's healthy. He has contributed four goals, 16 points, 54 shots on net and 24 hits in 42 appearances this season.

Max Shabanov
New York Islanders
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