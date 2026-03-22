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Max Shabanov News: Moves past injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Shabanov (lower body) is available for Sunday's home matchup against Columbus but will serve as a healthy scratch, per Ethan Sears of the New York Post.

Shabanov missed three games due to the injury and served as a healthy scratch against Calgary on March 14. The 25-year-old played in back-to-back games prior to that win over the Flames, but he has failed to earn consistent ice time in his first NHL campaign.

Max Shabanov
New York Islanders
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