Max Shabanov News: Moves past injury
Shabanov (lower body) is available for Sunday's home matchup against Columbus but will serve as a healthy scratch, per Ethan Sears of the New York Post.
Shabanov missed three games due to the injury and served as a healthy scratch against Calgary on March 14. The 25-year-old played in back-to-back games prior to that win over the Flames, but he has failed to earn consistent ice time in his first NHL campaign.
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