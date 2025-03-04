Max Wanner News: Sent to Beantown

Boston obtained Wanner, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick from Edmonton on Tuesday in exchange for Trent Frederic (lower body) and Max Jones.

New Jersey retained 50 percent of Frederic's contract and acquired Shane Lachance from Edmonton in the trade. Petr Hauser moved from New Jersey to Boston before being flipped to the Oilers in the deal. Wanner has one goal, two points and 28 PIM in 22 AHL appearances this season. He will probably report to AHL Providence.