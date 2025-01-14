Maxence Guenette News: Drops to AHL

Guenette was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Guenette was a healthy scratch for five straight games, including Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Islanders, so the Senators may want to get him some playing time. The move also frees up a roster spot if the Senators need to get a left-shot defenseman on the roster after Thomas Chabot (face) was injured Tuesday. Guenette is a right-shot blueliner and would not be a natural replacement in the lineup if necessary.