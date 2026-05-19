Maxim Groshev News: Inks two-year deal
Groshev agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Groshev made his NHL debut last season, logging two regular-season games for the Bolts in which he produced one assist, one shot and one block while averaging 11:30 of ice time. The 24-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft as a winger before making the switch to defense. While he figures to start the 2026-27 campaign in the minors, Groshev could get a look during the season, given his flexibility and offensive potential.
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