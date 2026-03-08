Maxim Masse headshot

Maxim Masse News: Keeps up playmaking burst

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Masse had four assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 10-0 win over Victoriaville on Sunday.

Masse has three goals and 11 assists over four contests in March. His surge has come as part of an absurd run of offense for Chicoutimi as a whole, so it's a good sign the Ducks prospect has been on the leading edge of the offense. He's now at 94 points (48 goals, 46 assists) with 234 shots on net and a plus-60 rating over 58 appearances.

Maxim Masse
Anaheim Ducks
