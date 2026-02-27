Maxim Masse News: Rattles off six points in QMJHL win

Masse scored four goals and added two assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 13-1 win over Drummondville on Friday.

Masse had five points by the end of the first period. He's earned 10 goals and seven assists over 11 contests in February as he continues to put together an impressive campaign. Masse has 45 goals, 80 points and a plus-43 rating through 54 appearances this season, which is officially his best in junior hockey.