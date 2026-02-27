Maxim Masse headshot

Maxim Masse News: Rattles off six points in QMJHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Masse scored four goals and added two assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 13-1 win over Drummondville on Friday.

Masse had five points by the end of the first period. He's earned 10 goals and seven assists over 11 contests in February as he continues to put together an impressive campaign. Masse has 45 goals, 80 points and a plus-43 rating through 54 appearances this season, which is officially his best in junior hockey.

Maxim Masse
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxim Masse See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxim Masse See More
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
364 days ago
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 25, 2024