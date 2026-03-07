Maxim Masse News: Shows off hands in QMJHL blowout
Masse scored a goal and added six assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 14-2 win over Charlottetown on Saturday.
Masse has been a big part of Chicoutimi's late-season push for the top seed in the QMJHL. He has seven goals and nine assists over his last four contests. Masse reached the 90-point mark Saturday (48 goals, 42 assists) after a stellar display of playmaking. He's added a plus-55 rating and 230 shots on net over 57 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxim Masse See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxim Masse See More