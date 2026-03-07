Maxim Masse headshot

Maxim Masse News: Shows off hands in QMJHL blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Masse scored a goal and added six assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 14-2 win over Charlottetown on Saturday.

Masse has been a big part of Chicoutimi's late-season push for the top seed in the QMJHL. He has seven goals and nine assists over his last four contests. Masse reached the 90-point mark Saturday (48 goals, 42 assists) after a stellar display of playmaking. He's added a plus-55 rating and 230 shots on net over 57 appearances.

