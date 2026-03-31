Maxim Masse News: Three assists in Tuesday's win

Masse produced three assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 6-1 win over Halifax in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Masse finished the regular season at 51 goals and 102 points over 63 appearances. He's kept his offense rolling in the first round of the playoffs with a goal and six helpers through three games. The Ducks prospect had just eight points in 11 playoff outings last year, so it looks like his breakout campaign is going to stick as Chicoutimi tries to make a deep run this spring.