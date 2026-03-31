Maxim Masse headshot

Maxim Masse News: Three assists in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Masse produced three assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 6-1 win over Halifax in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Masse finished the regular season at 51 goals and 102 points over 63 appearances. He's kept his offense rolling in the first round of the playoffs with a goal and six helpers through three games. The Ducks prospect had just eight points in 11 playoff outings last year, so it looks like his breakout campaign is going to stick as Chicoutimi tries to make a deep run this spring.

Maxim Masse
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxim Masse See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxim Masse See More
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 25, 2024