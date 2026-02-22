Maxim Masse headshot

Maxim Masse News: Three-point game for Chicoutimi

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Masse scored twice and added an assist in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 4-3 overtime win over Shawinigan on Sunday.

Masse has six goals and five assists over nine outings in February. This was his first multi-goal game since Jan. 23. The Ducks prospect is at a total of 41 goals and 74 points through 52 appearances this season, putting him one point shy of matching his career-best total from the 2023-24 regular season. Masse ranks fourth in the QMJHL in points.

Maxim Masse
Anaheim Ducks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxim Masse
