Maxim Schafer News: Two goals in Chicoutimi win

Schafer scored twice in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 6-2 win over Rouyn-Noranda on Thursday.

Schafer had been limited to two goals and three assists over his previous nine games. The Capitals prospect has done fine this season with 17 goals, 34 points and a plus-8 rating across 40 appearances. Schafer could still take a number of different paths in his development after this year, but he's in position for a deep run in the QMJHL playoffs for one of the league's top teams.