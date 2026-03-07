Maxim Schafer News: Two of each in QMJHL blowout win

Schafer scored twice and added two assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 14-2 win over Charlottetown on Saturday.

Schafer has nine points and a plus-6 rating over his last two games. The winger had a relatively quiet February, but he's putting forth a good effort to end the regular season on a high note. Schafer is up to 20 goals, 26 helpers and a plus-15 rating through 47 appearances.