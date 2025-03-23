Maxim Tsyplakov News: Collects two apples Saturday

Tsyplakov generated a pair of even-strength assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Tsyplakov logged the primary assist on goals by Marc Gatcomb and Kyle MacLean in this defeat. Tsyplakov's last multi-point effort prior to Saturday was in a 6-3 loss to Minnesota on Feb. 8. The Russian winger has supplied eight goals and 30 points through 64 appearances in his first NHL season. Tsyplakov could challenge for the 40-point mark if he's able to pick up the pace over the last few weeks of the campaign.