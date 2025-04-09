Maxim Tsyplakov News: Goal, assist in Nashville

Tsyplakov registered a goal on two shots, an assist, three blocks and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Predators.

Tsyplakov assisted on Simon Holmstrom's 20th goal of the campaign early in the middle frame, and the latter would return the favor shortly thereafter. This was Tsyplakov's first goal since March 16 -- he managed just four helpers over the 10 games between markers. The Russian winger is at nine goals, 34 points and a plus-8 rating through 72 appearances in 2024-25. Tsyplakov will more than likely fall shy of the 40-point mark but has transitioned fairly well to North American ice in his first NHL season after previously playing in the KHL.