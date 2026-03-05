Maxim Tsyplakov headshot

Maxim Tsyplakov News: Hits waiver wire

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Tsyplakov was placed on waivers by New Jersey on Thursday.

Tsyplakov was acquired from the Islanders on Jan. 27 and has yet to pick up a point in nine games. He had one goal and one assist in 27 games with the Islanders prior to the trade and still has one year remaining on a two-year contract he signed in July of 2025.

Maxim Tsyplakov
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
