Maxim Tsyplakov News: Hits waiver wire
Tsyplakov was placed on waivers by New Jersey on Thursday.
Tsyplakov was acquired from the Islanders on Jan. 27 and has yet to pick up a point in nine games. He had one goal and one assist in 27 games with the Islanders prior to the trade and still has one year remaining on a two-year contract he signed in July of 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxim Tsyplakov See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips31 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break32 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming37 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights154 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week328 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxim Tsyplakov See More