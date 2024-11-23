Maxim Tsyplakov News: Nabs power-play helper

Tsyplakov registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Tsyplakov ended a four-game point drought when he set up Brock Nelson's second-period tally. While he's now 10 games removed from his last goal, Tsyplakov has four assists and 13 shots in that span, so he's getting his looks. The second-line winger is up to two goals, nine assists (two on the power play), 29 shots on net, 58 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-4 rating through his first 21 NHL outings.