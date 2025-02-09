Maxim Tsyplakov News: Nabs two apples in defeat

Tsyplakov banked two even-strength assists Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Wild.

Tsyplakov has registered at least one assist in five of his last six games, but he hasn't scored since Dec. 21. The Russian winger has contributed seven goals, 18 helpers and a plus-9 rating through 51 appearances in his first season on North American ice. The 26-year-old has bounced around the lineup at times this season, but he's developed some chemistry on the second line with Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri of late. Tsyplakov will look to net his eighth goal of the season when the Islanders are back in action Feb. 23 against Dallas.