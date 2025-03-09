Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maxim Tsyplakov headshot

Maxim Tsyplakov News: Notches helper Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Tsyplakov recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Tsyplakov set up a Tony DeAngelo tally in the third period to prevent the Islanders from getting shut out. This was Tsyplakov's second assist in his last three games, as it appears he's responded well following a healthy scratch March 1 versus the Predators. The 26-year-old winger is now at 27 points, 81 shots on net, 119 hits and a plus-6 rating through 58 appearances this season. He's in a third-line role for now, and that's likely where he'll stay to close out the campaign given the veteran talent in the Islanders' top six.

Maxim Tsyplakov
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now