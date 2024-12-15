Maxim Tsyplakov News: Offers helper in defeat

Tsyplakov logged an assist, two PIM, one blocked shot and three hits in 16:12 of ice time in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Chicago.

Tsyplakov recorded the secondary assist on Noah Dobson's third-period tally, which concluded the scoring for the Isles. Tsyplakov has points in back-to-back outings, but he hasn't a had a point streak of at least three games in his first NHL season. He'll be hard-pressed to accomplish that feat on the road Tuesday against a Hurricanes club that allows just 2.87 goals per game, which ranks ninth overall in the league. Tsyplakov has compiled six goals (one game-winner), 12 helpers, 22 PIM, 46 shots and a plus-9 rating through 32 contests.