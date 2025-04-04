Maxim Tsyplakov News: Records assist in win

Tsyplakov registered an assist and added five shots on net in Friday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Tsyplakov is on a nine-game goal drought, but he's managed four assists in that span. The 26-year-old winger is up to 32 points, 102 shots on net, 133 hits and a plus-4 rating over 70 appearances. Tsyplakov has regained a second-line role, which gives him a little more upside as a power winger to close out 2024-25.