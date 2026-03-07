Maxim Tsyplakov headshot

Maxim Tsyplakov News: Remains with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Tsyplakov will remain with the Devils after clearing waivers Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The move allows the Devils to send Tsyplakov to the minors over the next 30 days without requiring waivers. He has yet to pick up a point in nine games with New Jersey since his trade from the Islanders on Jan. 27. It has been a lost year for the Russian who managed one goal and one assist in 27 games with the Islanders before the trade.

Maxim Tsyplakov
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxim Tsyplakov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxim Tsyplakov See More
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
33 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
34 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
39 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
156 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
330 days ago