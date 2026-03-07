Maxim Tsyplakov News: Remains with team

Tsyplakov will remain with the Devils after clearing waivers Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The move allows the Devils to send Tsyplakov to the minors over the next 30 days without requiring waivers. He has yet to pick up a point in nine games with New Jersey since his trade from the Islanders on Jan. 27. It has been a lost year for the Russian who managed one goal and one assist in 27 games with the Islanders before the trade.