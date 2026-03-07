Maxim Tsyplakov News: Remains with team
Tsyplakov will remain with the Devils after clearing waivers Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The move allows the Devils to send Tsyplakov to the minors over the next 30 days without requiring waivers. He has yet to pick up a point in nine games with New Jersey since his trade from the Islanders on Jan. 27. It has been a lost year for the Russian who managed one goal and one assist in 27 games with the Islanders before the trade.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxim Tsyplakov See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips33 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break34 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming39 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights156 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week330 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxim Tsyplakov See More