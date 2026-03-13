Maxim Tsyplakov headshot

Maxim Tsyplakov News: Tallies first goal with New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Tsyplakov scored a goal and dished out three hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Calgary.

Tsyplakov found the back of the net for New Jersey's first tally of the game, cutting their initial two-goal deficit in half. The goal was also his first for New Jersey after he was acquired by the team from the Islanders in the trade involving Ondrej Palat. Tsyplakov now has three points, 32 shots on net and 62 hits through 38 games this season. He holds limited upside in fantasy outside of deep league formats that value banger stats over offensive production.

Maxim Tsyplakov
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxim Tsyplakov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxim Tsyplakov See More
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
39 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
40 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
45 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
162 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
336 days ago