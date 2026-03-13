Maxim Tsyplakov News: Tallies first goal with New Jersey

Tsyplakov scored a goal and dished out three hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Calgary.

Tsyplakov found the back of the net for New Jersey's first tally of the game, cutting their initial two-goal deficit in half. The goal was also his first for New Jersey after he was acquired by the team from the Islanders in the trade involving Ondrej Palat. Tsyplakov now has three points, 32 shots on net and 62 hits through 38 games this season. He holds limited upside in fantasy outside of deep league formats that value banger stats over offensive production.