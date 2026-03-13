Maxim Tsyplakov News: Tallies first goal with New Jersey
Tsyplakov scored a goal and dished out three hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Calgary.
Tsyplakov found the back of the net for New Jersey's first tally of the game, cutting their initial two-goal deficit in half. The goal was also his first for New Jersey after he was acquired by the team from the Islanders in the trade involving Ondrej Palat. Tsyplakov now has three points, 32 shots on net and 62 hits through 38 games this season. He holds limited upside in fantasy outside of deep league formats that value banger stats over offensive production.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxim Tsyplakov See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips39 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break40 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming45 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights162 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week336 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxim Tsyplakov See More