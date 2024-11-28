Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Maxim Tsyplakov headshot

Maxim Tsyplakov News: Two points against Bruins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Tsyplakov scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Boston.

The 26-year-old rookie continues to look comfortable in a top-six role. With Mathew Barzal (upper body) and Anthony Duclair (leg) both having missed all of November, Tsyplakov has seen a regular shift on the second line with Brock Nelson and turned the opportunity into two goals and eight points over 13 games on the month while adding 42 hits, 18 shots on net and a plus-3 rating.

Maxim Tsyplakov
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now