Maximilian Franzreb News: Allows five goals Sunday

Franzreb stopped 32 of 37 shots in Germany's 5-1 loss to USA on Sunday in the 2026 Olympics.

Franzreb made his first start of the Olympic campaign Sunday after being the backup of Philipp Grubauer in the previous two contests. This wasn't his best outing, but that was to be expected considering the quality of opposition he was facing. Expect Franzreb to serve as the backup to Grubauer in Germany's next game against France on Tuesday.