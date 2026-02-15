Maximilian Franzreb headshot

Maximilian Franzreb News: Starting against stars and stripes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 9:24pm

Franzreb will get the start for Team Germany against Team USA for Sunday's Olympic round-robin game.

Franzreb has dressed for each of Germany's first two games but was the backup to Philipp Grubauer for both. Franzreb will get the chance to start Sunday's game against the United States as Germany plays for the second consecutive day. The 29-year-old is 19-9-0 with a 2.17 GAA and a .918 save percentage in the DEL, Germany's highest professional league.

