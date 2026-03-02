Maytas Melovsky News: Inks entry-level deal
Melovsky signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on Monday.
Melovsky has spent this season on an AHL contract and has recorded three goals, 10 assists, 23 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 35 appearances with Utica. His entry-level contract will begin in the 2026-27 campaign, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue to spend the bulk of his time in the AHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now