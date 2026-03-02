Maytas Melovsky News: Inks entry-level deal

Melovsky signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on Monday.

Melovsky has spent this season on an AHL contract and has recorded three goals, 10 assists, 23 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 35 appearances with Utica. His entry-level contract will begin in the 2026-27 campaign, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue to spend the bulk of his time in the AHL.