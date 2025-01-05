Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Amadio headshot

Michael Amadio Injury: Making some progress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Amadio (concussion) skated Sunday and is making some progress toward a potential return to the lineup, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

It remains unclear when Amadio will return to game action. He is still on injured reserve and didn't participate in Sunday's practice. He has missed the last five contests. Amadio has two goals, 10 points, 39 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and 35 hits across 33 appearances this season.

Michael Amadio
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now